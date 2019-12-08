8 Years On, Number Of Boundaries In Virender Sehwag's 219 Vs Windies Will Still Shock You

Eight years ago on this day, then Indian opener Virender Sehwag etched his name in the records as he became the second batsman in the history of cricket after Sachin Tendulkar to score a double ton in an ODI game against the Windies. One of the most feared openers in the history of cricket, Sehwag, smashed his way to 219 runs at the Holkar Cricket Stadium at Indore in 2011 on December 8, 2011, to become the second Indian to score a double century in the limited-overs format of the game. Sehwag's gigantic individual contribution helped India post a mammoth total of 418 runs at the loss of five wickets at the end of 50 overs. India bowled out West Indies for just 265 runs, winning the match comfortably by 153 runs.

Sehwag's ferocious knock of 219 runs came off 149 balls, laced with 25 boundaries and seven sixes. A startling 142 runs came off just boundaries for Sehwag including 100 runs from fours and 42 runs from sixes. The opening duo of Gautam Gambhir and Sehwag stitched together a partnership of 176 following which Sehwag rebuilt another 100 plus partnership stand with Suresh Raina. Sehwag was adjudged the Man of the Match as India successfully defended their highest total in ODIs.

"I was cheering for Sachin when he got his double-hundred and it's great to emulate that and break his record. I'd love to come back to Madhya Pradesh. The crowd has been great and thanks to them for cheering every run ... "The pitch was great and allowed you to play your shots. I think you can only get a double-hundred when you're experienced. The last time I played 47 overs I got 175, this time I got 200", said Sehwag in the post-match presentation.

Relive Sehwag's ferocious innings

🔹 Runs ➜ 219

🔹 Balls ➜ 149

🔹 Fours ➜ 25

🔹 Sixes ➜ 7

🔹 Strike-rate ➜ 146.98#OnThisDay in 2011, Virender Sehwag smashed the second double century in men's ODIs. His 🔥 knock catapulted India to a total of 418/5 against West Indies.



🇮🇳 won the game by 153 runs 👏 pic.twitter.com/KXZJmT4umk — ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2019

