PM Modi Wishes Amit Shah On His 56th Birthday; Praises Contributions To The Nation And BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Home Minister Amit Shah and lauded his dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress. On the occasion of Amit Shah's 56th birthday, PM Modi channeled his wishes through Twitter and hailed Amit Shah's effort to make BJP stronger is noteworthy.

He further wished him a long and healthy life in service of India.

Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2020

Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar extend birthday wishes

Furthermore, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and extended birthday wishes to Amit Shah and praised him working with full enthusiasm in strengthening the internal security of the country. Stating that Amit Shah is known for his strong will and hard work, the defense minister wished him a long and healthy life.

केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री और कैबिनेट में हमारे साथी श्री @AmitShah को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ।वे देश की आंतरिक सुरक्षा को मज़बूती देने में पूरे मनोयोग से काम कर रहे हैं। अपनी दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति और कर्मठता के लिए विख्यात अमितभाई दीर्घायु हों और उनका स्वास्थ्य हमेशा उत्तम रहे। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 22, 2020

Additionally, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar extended his wishes for HM Amit Shah.

