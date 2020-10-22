Last Updated:

PM Modi Wishes Amit Shah On His 56th Birthday; Praises Contributions To The Nation And BJP

PM Modi extended birthday wishes to Home Minister Amit Shah and lauded his dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress.

Prachi Mankani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Home Minister Amit Shah and lauded his dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress. On the occasion of Amit Shah's 56th birthday, PM Modi channeled his wishes through Twitter and hailed Amit Shah's effort to make BJP stronger is noteworthy.

He further wished him a long and healthy life in service of India.

Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar extend birthday wishes

Furthermore, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and extended birthday wishes to Amit Shah and praised him working with full enthusiasm in strengthening the internal security of the country. Stating that Amit Shah is known for his strong will and hard work, the defense minister wished him a long and healthy life.

Additionally, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar extended his wishes for HM Amit Shah.

