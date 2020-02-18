PM Modi Writes Letter To Medical Team That Evacuated Of Indians From Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

On Monday, PM Modi wrote a letter to congratulate each and every member of the medical team who had assisted in the evacuation of Indians from Coronavirus hit Wuhan. The letter which was addressed to Manu Joseph, the Nursing Officer of Safdarjung Hospital, congratulated the medical staff for their "life-saving" efforts to help in the evacuation process. Joseph is also a member of the medical team.

The letter reads, "The life-saving efforts (of the medical team from Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals) in evacuating our citizens from Wuhan, the center of coronavirus outbreak, is commendable."

The 10-member team also comprised Dr Anand Vishal, Dr Pulin Gupta, Dr Sanjeet Panesar, Ajo Jose and Sarath Prem of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Dr Yogesh Chandra Porwal, Dr Rupali Malik and Rajnish Kumar of Safdarjung Hospital and Sujata Arya of Airport Health Organisation.

"Coronavirus outbreak has worried the entire world. In such a scenario, the evacuation of Indian citizens in distress has not only given relief to those rescued but also reassured the Indian diaspora settled across the world that in times of crisis, the entire nation stands firmly. May you continue to serve the nation with the same resolve and distinction," the letter further read.

PM Modi sends letters to Air India crew

Appreciation letters signed by PM Modi were also sent to the 68 Air India crew members, who were part of the two special flights that evacuated 647 Indians and seven Maldivians from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan. These letters were handed over by Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to each crew member in a ceremony on Monday.

"Today's gathering is unique in many respects. At the least, it represents a template and a new high in professionalism. It presents a very good standard for entities that are commercial in nature but are dedicated to the country," said Hardeep Singh Puri.

(With Agency Inputs)