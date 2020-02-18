PM Modi Meets Varanasi Rickshaw-puller Who Invited Him For Daughter’s Marriage

During his one-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mangal Kewat, the rickshaw puller who had sent his daughter's wedding invite to the PM. The Prime Minister enquired about the health and well-being of Kewat and his family and also commended him on his contribution to the Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan.

'I personally handed it over at the PMO in Delhi'

It is important to note that inspired by PM Modi, Kewat has taken to cleaning the Ganga banks in his village on his own. Kewat, had earlier expressed glee after receiving a congratulatory letter by the Prime Minister for his daughter's wedding. "We had sent the first invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I personally handed it over at the PMO in Delhi, he said to ANI on Saturday."

"On February 8, we received the congratulatory letter from PM Modi, which has excited us," Kewat added. Kewat's wife, Renu Devi and he himself had expressed the desire to meet the Prime Minister during his Varanasi visit. In the letter, the Prime Minister sent his blessings and best wishes to the bride and her family.

Mangal Kevat is a staunch devotee of Ganga River and spends a part of his earnings in offering prayers to the river. He is also an active participant in the Swachh Bharat campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the BJP's membership campaign, had enrolled Kevat as a party member.

PM flagged off Kashi Mahakal Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the Kashi Mahakal Express, the third corporate passenger train, via video conferencing. The pilgrimage train will connect three Jyotirlinga centres - Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain and Omkareshwar near Indore.

PM Modi unveiled a 63-feet high Ashtadhatu statue of Deen Dayal Upadhyay in Deen Dayal Upvan developed by Varanasi Development Authority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an exhibition in Varanasi meant to showcase cultural arts and handicrafts named ‘Kashi Ek Roop Anek’ and said that his government was working to provide an environment that gave freedom from paperwork to ordinary citizens and small traders.

The Prime Minister, who was speaking at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul during his day-long trip to his constituency on Sunday, also said the country was working on its first National Logistics policy to further strengthen small-scale industries.

“The effort today is to free common citizens and businessmen from the burden of paperwork. Official processes should be solution-centric and not create problems. Work is being done to achieve this,” the PM said.

(With agency inputs)(Photo credits: ANI)