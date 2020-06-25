PM Modi To Launch Employment Programme For UP's 1.25 Cr Residents On June 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate an employment programme on June 26 which is aimed to provide employment to about 1.25 crore people in Uttar Pradesh. The programme is said to be the largest employment generating scheme in the country. After the virtual inauguration, PM Modi would also address and talk to beneficiaries from six districts of the state, while the women beneficiaries will also be sharing the experience during their interaction with the Prime Minister.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also asked authorities to do skill mapping of the labourers who can then be provided work in accordance to their skills. The employment generation programme of UP is seemingly in line with the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan which is a massive rural public works scheme aimed at empowering and providing livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens.

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

With an aim to helping the rural economy, Prime Minister Modi introduced the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to provide employment to the migrant workers who returned from cities to their native places due to lockdown consequential to the COVID-19 health crisis. The purpose of the programme is to provide employment to the returning migrants amid the health crisis.

A total of 116 districts with more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across six states, namely Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been chosen for the campaign which includes 27 'Aspirational Districts'. These districts are estimated to cover about 2/3 of such migrant workers. Rs 50,000 crores worth of work will be carried out providing 125 days of employment to such migrant workers. It will be a coordinated effort between 12 different ministries.

Here is a list of the jobs announced by the Union government under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan:

Community sanitation complex

Gram Panchayat Bhawan

Works under Finance Commission Funds

National Highway Works

Water conservation and harvesting works

Construction of wells

Plantation

Horticulture

Anganwadi centres

Rural housing

Rural connectivity and border works

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee RURBAN Mission

PM KUSUM works

Laying of Fiber Optical Cable under Bharat Net

Works under Jal Jeevan Mission

Works under PM Ganga Urja project

Training through KVKs for livelihoods

Works through District Mineral Fund

Solid and liquid waste management works

Farm ponds

Cattle sheds

Poultry sheds

Vermicomposting

(With ANI inputs)