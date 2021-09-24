PM Modi's Pic As Washington DC Tourist From 27 Years Ago Surfaces Online, Netizens React

A photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, clicked 27-years ago, where the Indian Prime Minister is seen as a tourist outside the White House has resurfaced on social media ahead of PM Modi's White House visit.

The old picture showing PM Modi as a Washington DC tourist was shared by 'indianhistorypics' on Twitter with the caption, "1990s: Narendra Modi Standing Infront of The White House In America. (sic)"

The time when PM Modi was a tourist in Washington DC

The picture of PM Modi, captured in 1994 during his visit to Washington DC, shows him without his distinctive beard, which has now become characteristic of his image. PM Modi is seen alongside G Kishan Reddy, who is presently the Minister of Development of North Eastern Region of India. As soon as the picture resurfaced, it caught netizens' attention and has generated various reactions, garnering over 11,000 likes.

One Twitterati commented, "If a man from a humble origin can manage to visit USA... it shows his strong determination & management skill wch gets him whatever he desires. First time MP..becomes PM of worlds largest democracy & changes d direction of Indian politics in one shot.. creates history. (sic)"

Another user wrote, "Who knew at that time, that he would become PM of the largest democracy in the world. (sic)"

A third person commented, "Now after 31 years he's gonna be welcomed in the same white house, no one could have even thought a small man from a Mehsana, Gujarat will be invited to white house one day. Epic (sic)".

PM Modi was in the United States at the invitation of the American Council of Young Political Leaders (ACYPL), as Reddy pointed out in a Facebook post from 2014. Late Ananth Kumar, India's former Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister for Fertilizers and Chemicals, was also a member of the team. Other photos from the Minister's remarkable journey to the United States with Prime Minister Modi were also shared by Reddy on his Facebook handle.

PM Modi's White House visit

On September 24, US President Joe Biden will welcome Prime Minister Modi at the White House. PM Modi will also attend the QUAD Summit in the White House, following an in-person meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris and bilateral talks with President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the United States for a three-day visit, where he met with global CEOs today ahead of bilateral talks with President Joe Biden, the in-person QUAD Summit, and the UN General Assembly Address.

