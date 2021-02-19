PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Address Convocation Of Visva-Bharati University Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will attend the convocation of Visva-Bharati University via video conferencing at 11 am. Over 2,000 students will receive their degrees during the ceremony. West Bengal Governor and Rector of Visva-Bharati Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and Union MoS for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also be present at the virtual event.

Visva-Bharati is a prized centre of learning. It is closely associated with the ideals of the great Gurudev Tagore. Those who have studied there have distinguished themselves in many fields. At 11 AM tomorrow, 19th February, will be speaking at Visva-Bharati’s convocation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2021

READ | PM Modi Hails Tagore's Legacy; 'Visva-Bharati University Essence Of Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

READ | On Road To Bengal Polls, All Eyes On PM Modi's Visva-Bharati University Centenary Address

PM Modi at Visva-Bharati Centenary celebrations

In December, last year, PM Modi virtually addressed centenary celebrations at Visva-Bharati University and said that the university is the essence of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He had said that it is a matter of pride for every Indian that the university has completed its 100 years. PM Mod had also said that Visva-Bharati University was a dream of Rabindranath Tagore. He said, "It is a place which gives continuous energy to the country." Calling the work of Gramodaya of the university admirable, the Prime Minister said that the university's yoga department which started in 2015 is also growing in popularity. "Tagore's university campus is an example of both study and life together with nature," he added. PM Modi said," Gurudev used to say that we should create such a system that there is no fear in our mind, our head held high and our knowledge free from shackles. Today the country is trying to fulfil this objective through National Education Policy."

Visva-Bharati, situated at Shantiniketan, was founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921. It is the oldest central university in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a central university and "an Institution of National Importance" by an Act of Parliament.

READ | WB Guv Dhankhar Says 'Visva Bharati Should Not Be Dragged Into Political Controversy'

READ| 'They Did Not Invite Me To Visva Bharati,' Claims Mamata Banerjee, Hits Out At BJP

(With Agency Inputs)