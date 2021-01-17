PM To Flag-off 8 Trains Connecting Statue Of Unity To Other Areas In India; Full List Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country with Kevadiya, home to the Statue of Unity dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel, in Gujarat via video-conferencing. PM Modi said on Saturday that the Kevadiya railway station is India's first with green building certification. "Now, more reason to visit the 'Statue of Unity!' This iconic statue, a tribute to the great Sardar Patel is connected via railways to different regions of India. 8 trains will be flagged off tomorrow, 17 January at 11 AM. Do watch the programme live," PM had tweeted.

PM Shares Glimpses

One of the trains being flagged-off tomorrow is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. This train will have Vistadome coaches.



Sharing some glimpses. pic.twitter.com/ihsZoxOo8S — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2021

Several other projects relating to the railways will also be inaugurated during the event and these include new station buildings of Kevadiya, Dabhoi, and Chandon. One of the trains is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia which will have Vistadome coaches, he said and posted some pictures.

Here is a list of all the 8 trains that the Prime Minister will flag off today:

During the programme tomorrow, other projects relating to the railways will also be inaugurated. This includes new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadia.



It would make you happy that Kevadia station is India’s first with Green Building Certification. pic.twitter.com/6vlqpk37g2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2021

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi launched India's COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing on Saturday and got emotional while talking about hardships faced by healthcare workers. The PM said, "With self-confidence and self-reliance, we fought with the virus. The pledge that we will not let our confidence down in this battle is shown by every Indian," PM Modi said. "Today when we take a look at the last year, we realize that we have learned a lot as a person, a family, and as a nation. Today, when we start our vaccination drive, I want to remember those days when everyone wanted to do something but were not able to find a way due to Coronavirus."

(With Agency Inputs)