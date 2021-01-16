Last Updated:

Bhutan PM Congratulates PM Modi For Historic Vaccine Launch, Hopes 'will Pacify Suffering'

Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering took to Twitter and congratulated PM Modi for the launch and expressed hope for "an answer to pacify sufferings"

Swagata Banerjee
Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the largest COVID-19 vaccination drive in the world, Prime Minister of India's neighbour Bhutan Lotay Tshering took to Twitter and congratulated PM Modi for the launch and expressed hope that "it comes as an answer to pacify all the sufferings" endured by everyone. 

PM Modi launches India's COVID-19 vaccination

PM Narendra Modi launched India's COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing on Saturday and got emotional while talking about hardships faced by healthcare workers. The PM said, "With self-confidence and self-reliance, we fought with the virus. The pledge that we will not let our confidence down in this battle is shown by every Indian," PM Modi said. "Today when we take a look at the last year, we realise that we have learnt a lot as a person, a family and as a nation. Today, when we start our vaccination drive, I want to remember those days when everyone wanted to do something but were not able to find a way due to Coronavirus."

"The whole country was eagerly waiting to witness this day. Across the country, everyone was asking only one question that when will the Coronavirus vaccine be available. Now it is available and that too in a short span of time. In a few minutes, the world's largest vaccination programme will begin. I want to congratulate the countrymen on this occasion. The people involved in the making of the vaccine, the researchers, the scientists deserve all the praise," he added. 

