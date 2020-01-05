Delhi Police Fired In Self-defence After Anti-CAA Protests In Jamia Went Violent: Sources

The top sources in Delhi Police are now admitting that they might have fired in "self-defence" in Mathura Road area during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 15. This comes after the earlier claims that no firing was done by the police during the protests where the protesters went out of control and resorted to vandalism and arson. According to ANI, the sources maintain that no firing took place in the Jamia area.

Several students & police personnel had sustained injuries

Police sources clarified that the purported video that went viral, in which police personnel is seen with his pistol, is being investigated and seems to be of Mathura road area. Police asserted that the fire-arm seems to have been taken out in self-defence. On December 15, several students and the police personnel had sustained injuries in the clash, which broke out between protesters and cops during the demonstration.

Several private and public vehicles were torched. The cops were stone pelted, following which they fired tear gas shells. Later, police said that it had to enter the university to nab the violent protesters.

Jamia Milia University scheduled to reopen on Jan 6

On the other hand, Jamia Millia Islamia University is scheduled to reopen on January 6 after a winter vacation following which semester examination will commence. The varsity was closed on December 16 after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent on December 15. It had also cancelled the examinations and declared vacation till January 5.

"The remaining odd-semester exams shall start from 9th January 2020 (Mostly PG courses). Most of the exams of UG courses shall start on 16th January 2020. The students appearing in odd-semester examinations are hereby advised to come to the University as per scheduled date of their examination displayed at www.jmi.ac.in & www.jmicoe.in," the univeristy press release stated.

The notification also advised students to regularly visit the official websites of Jamia for updates and to "avoid any confusion arising due to rumours and wrong communication on social media". "Cases of serious hospitalization/medical ground will be dealt with separately," it added.

Violence in Jamia University triggered a similar protest at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on the same day and the two clashes then led to a series of protests across the country. Since then, protests against the Citizenship Act and violence gripped many states across the country where political groups and civil society have conducted mega rallies and events to slam the government and police action.

