Amid Covid Lockdown, Policemen Save Delhi Woman's Life After Tragic Late-stage Miscarriage

Two policemen in New Delhi's Zakir Nagar area on Monday saved a woman's life after she tragically suffered a late-stage miscarriage, in her seventh month. Nirmala, a resident of Bhatt Colony, Badarpur was seven months pregnant and had been experiencing extreme pain for the last few days, said R P Meena, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-East District, in a statement.

ASI Subhash and Ct Raman noticed the couple

Three days ago, she got an ultrasound done at Badarpur, following which a doctor informed them that the baby had unfortunately died, and advised them to get her operated soon. "When she was unable to find a clinic she remembered a doctor named Nahida Fatima whose clinic is located in Zakir Nagar, that she had visited two years ago," said Meena.

On Sunday, Nirmala along with her husband Naresh went to Zakir Nagar to see Dr Fatima at about 12 pm but she fell unconscious in Gali No 13 of the area. ASI Subhash and Ct Raman of PS Jamia noticed the couple. Following which they contacted Dr Fatima who agreed to open her clinic. The patient was rushed to the clinic by police staff in their private vehicle, Meena added.

On checking, Fatima confirmed the tragic diagnosis and ascertained that the life of the patient was in danger so she informed ACP, New Friends Colony, Jagdish Yadav about the condition of the woman and proceeded with an emergency operation, he said. Dr Fatima performed an urgent operation and saved Nirmala's life. "The patient was in critical condition when she was brought here. Jamia Police did a wonderful job," said Dr Fatima.

Nirmala is now fine and has been discharged from the clinic. "Our baby died three days ago. This was our first baby. We had visited Dr Fatima around two years ago for some treatment. Yesterday, while my wife was in a critical condition, she suggested that we should visit Dr Fatima's clinic. She saved my wife's life and I would like to thank the policemen for helping us in such a critical condition," said Naresh, Nirmala's husband.

(With agency inputs)