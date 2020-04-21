Vijay Mallya To 'pursue Further Legal Remedies' After London HC Rejects His Appeal

Hours after London High Court rejected his plea against extradition to India, fugitive liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya on Monday expressed disappointment over the decision and indicated that he will "pursue further legal remedies" as suggested by his lawyer.

'I am naturally disappointed with HC's decision'

Taking to Twitter, Mallya wrote, "I am naturally disappointed with the High Court decision. I will continue to pursue further legal remedies as advised by my lawyers. I am also disappointed with the media narrative which states that I must face trial in India for a fraud of Rs 9000 crores."



I must draw attention to paragraph 6 of the judgement which is available to the public. Please note that the allegations against me and others are specifically and only related to three tranches of borrowing from IDBI Bank for a total of Rs 900 crores in 2009. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 20, 2020

This loan was subsumed along with loans from other Banks within the Master Debt Recast Agreement of 2010. Following the DRT order for the payment of approximately Rs 5000 crores by way of Principal and Rs 1200 crores by way of unapplied interest making a total of Rs 6200 crores — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 20, 2020

"but, sadly to no avail'

"The Banks have already recovered in cash a sum of Rs 2500 crores which is 50 per cent of the Principal amount. I have repeatedly offered to repay the Banks in full but, sadly to no avail," he added.

Mallya on Monday lost the UK High Court appeal against his extradition. The dismissal of the High Court appeal comes as a major achievement for the CBI which has been tirelessly pursuing his extradition from the UK with the then Head of Special Investigation Team of the CBI Rakesh Asthana regularly attending London hearings followed by Joint Director Anurag.

The ruling by the High Court gives 64-year-old Mallya, who is on bail, 14-days to approach the UK Supreme Court. If he does not use the appeal at the apex court he would be sent to India in accordance with provisions of India-UK Extradition Treaty. The CBI case against Mallya' extradition pertained to alleged fraud of Rs 900 crore at IDBI bank.

