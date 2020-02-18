'Population Of Birds In India, On A Catastrophic Decline': United Nations' COP13 CMS

On Monday, a report released in the UN Biodiversity Conference on Migratory species revealed that India was witnessing a sharp decline in the bird population. India which is hosting the Conference of Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (COP13 CMS) in Gujarat released a report titled State of India's Bird 2020 which assessed over 800 species to showcase a downward trend in the population of most bird species.

"The assessment of nearly 867 Indian species has revealed that the population of our birds are in overall decline, in some cases catastrophically so. Many more species show a downward trend than do an upward trend," read the report.

It also stated that since 2000, a strong declination of 22 percent and a decline of 52 percent of 261 species was registered. However, it also stated that there seemed to be a visible increasing trend of 5 percent. The report also revealed that the global bird population was on a steady decline with certain rare species being threatened with extinction.

Resident species improving

The report which was jointly released by 10 organizations stated that overall migratory species show a sharper decline than resident species. It showed how resident species like the House Sparrow, Rose-ringed Parakeet, Asian Koel, Common Tailorbird had been showing an overall increase in their population percentage.

"Within India, the main approach to conservation is legal protection. This is extended to species through the Wild Life (Protection) Act (1972 and further amendments), and to habitats through the Protected Area network," suggested the report.

The Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals commenced on Monday. India will be chairing the presidency of COP13 for the next three years. The theme of the UN Conference this year is - 'Migratory species connect the planet and together we welcome them home'. It will conclude on February 22.

(With Agency Inputs)

