Post Bengaluru Metro, Hyderabad Metro Allows Women To Carry Pepper Spray While Traveling

After Bengaluru, now Hyderabad metro rail authorities have issued instructions to security personnel at metro stations to allow women to carry pepper spray for self-defence.

In the aftermath of the Hyderabad Horror incident, Bengaluru metro which is also known as Namma Metro had allowed its women travelers to carry pepper spray as a medium of self-defence while traveling in the metro train. Following the example, Hyderabad metro has also instructed metro officials to allow women to carry pepper spray in the train.

In a statement given to a news agency, HRML Managing Director NVS Reddy said, "We issued instructions to our security personnel at the various metro stations to allow girls/ladies to carry pepper spray as a self-defence mechanism."

READ | Hyderabad Horror: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says 'high time we reorient human values'

Hyderabad doctor's Rape and Murder

Cops found the burnt corpse of the victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, under a culvert in Hyderabad after it was noticed by passersby. The victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared of a lorry driver.

Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9:44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, 25kms away from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said.

Accused sent to jail

The four accused -- Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu -- involved in the horrific Hyderabad doctor gangrape-murder case were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Shadnagar court. The case has since been fast-tracked, amid a nationwide demand for justice.

READ | Notice to Centre on plea against the revelation of Hyderabad rape victim's identity by media

READ | Hyderabad gangrape & murder case fast-tracked, Mahbubnagar Court chosen