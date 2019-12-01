Hyderabad Horror: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Says 'high Time We Reorient Human Values'

Spiritual leader and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday spoke about the horrific rape and murder of a 27-year old victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital. Expressing his horror at the incident, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar stated that incidents like this are unthinkable and should not be tolerated. The Spiritual Leader said, "When human values are on the decline, such things happen. It is high time we have to reorient human values. When these values are missing in lives, it disturbs us all."

Adding further to his statement he stated that incidents like this should never happen. He said, "People have forgotten that they are human beings. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also went on to explain that the loss alone will not help. People should come out of aggression and depression."

Accused sent to jail

Earlier in the day, the four accused - Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, in the horrific Hyderabad doctor gangrape-murder case were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Shadnagar court. The court ordered that the accused be taken to Mahabubnagar jail as demonstrators blocked roads demanding the death penalty to the accused. Doctors had conducted a medical examination of the accused at around 1 pm. The Telangana Police have shifted the accused to Chanchalguda Central Jail, for security reasons.

Unparalleled crime

Cops found the burnt body of the victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as of a lorry driver.

Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case. He said police were verifying CCTV footage and suspect involvement of least two persons behind the woman’s disappearance.

