Post Removal Of Article 370, First Major Trade Body Opens Office In J&K

In a first after the abrogation of Article 370, ASSOCHAM- Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India opened its Jammu and Kashmir Office. The office was inaugurated by Girish Chandra Murmu, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been on the path of continuous developmental steps being taken by the Union Government to provide the youth with an opportunity to show their talent.

Lt. Guv Murmu said that the present dispensation is making several headways towards attracting investments to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He observed that through the upcoming Global Investors’ Summit, the best sectors of J&K will be showcased to the world to open up the flow of investments to the Union Territory. The government is speeding up the development of various sectors and is also seeking private investments to make the Industry sector more vibrant, he added.

Privileged to have Lt Governor GC Murmu inaugurate #ASSOCHAM's #JammuAndKashmir office.



In line with PM @narendramodi's clarion call, we commit towards enhancing industry relations and investment in the UT: President @BKGoenka, during his address at the launch pic.twitter.com/PIYH13QDXu — ASSOCHAM (@ASSOCHAM4India) December 12, 2019

On employment creation

While answering a query on employment creation, the Lt. Governor said that a robust employment policy, which also includes self-employment, is in the offing to boost the employment generation in J&K. "Government is developing optimum IT infrastructure across J&K to render requisite support to the startup businesses. President, ASSOCHAM, B.K Goenka also committed that an IT Summit shall be held by the ASSOCHAM in near future," he added.

Read: Efforts underway to bring Jammu and Kashmir on pilgrimage tourism map: K K Sharma

Lt. Governor said that Government is working to bring large scale industries to Jammu and Kashmir but not at the cost of the environment. " We are thinking of Biotechnology industries which won't pollute the environment. Very soon we are organising Industrial Summit. Some policies and acts are being made," he said.

Read: Kashmir case: Who can be competent authority to reconstitute constituent Assembly, asks SC

'Political vacuum won't be forever'

While answering a question, Lt. Governor said that locals bodies election took place after a span of almost a decade and we have given power to people. "This is Union Territory with the legislature and one day there will be elections. Political vacuum won't be forever. For travel advisories, we all have to work. Your cooperation is required. Misinformation shouldn't happen. Advisories will go away," he said.

Read: Jammu Police launches 'free night ride' for women in distress

Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Horticulture dept organises first district-level Kisan Mela