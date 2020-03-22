The Debate
'Potterheads': Mumbai Police Makes 'Harry Potter' Reference To Promote 'Janta Curfew'

General News

Mumbai Police became an internet sensation for giving Harry Potter reference in its tweet promoting the 'Janta Curfew' suggested by PM Modi on March 22.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Potterheads

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared nationwide “Janta Curfew” on March 22 from 7am to 9pm, Mumbai police became an internet sensation for giving Harry Potter reference in its tweet for promoting the same idea. The post said that it is “Hometime” and that there are “mad-eyes” on people to follow the public curfew which was PM Modi’s suggestion to prepare the Indians for the upcoming challenges that can be posed by an unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus. 

‘Potterheads’

Most internet users were seen thanking the Mumbai police for their service and one of them even called them “Potterheads”. Another Twitter user also said that it was a “savage” reference to the movie to promote the idea of public curfew. The coronavirus which originated in China in December 2019 has now claimed over 13,000 lives worldwide as of March 22. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 188 countries and has infected at least 317,309 people. Out of the total infections, 96,010 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries, and the economy is struggling. 

First Published:
COMMENT
