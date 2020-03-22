'Potterheads': Mumbai Police Makes 'Harry Potter' Reference To Promote 'Janta Curfew'

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared nationwide “Janta Curfew” on March 22 from 7am to 9pm, Mumbai police became an internet sensation for giving Harry Potter reference in its tweet for promoting the same idea. The post said that it is “Hometime” and that there are “mad-eyes” on people to follow the public curfew which was PM Modi’s suggestion to prepare the Indians for the upcoming challenges that can be posed by an unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus.

‘Potterheads’

Most internet users were seen thanking the Mumbai police for their service and one of them even called them “Potterheads”. Another Twitter user also said that it was a “savage” reference to the movie to promote the idea of public curfew. The coronavirus which originated in China in December 2019 has now claimed over 13,000 lives worldwide as of March 22. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 188 countries and has infected at least 317,309 people. Out of the total infections, 96,010 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries, and the economy is struggling.

Savage Harry Potter ref!! — Muskan Mantry (@MuskanMantry) March 22, 2020

‘Mad-Eyes’ OR ‘Sad-Eyes’ will only come to be seen by MAY but will do the best to #fightagainstcorona IF NOT WE ALL ‘RONA’ because we do not have MUCH CENTERS FOR TESTING. — Mathew Varghese (@MathewCongress) March 22, 2020

Nice one — Tapas Manna (@tapasmanna) March 22, 2020

@MumbaiPolice you Potterheads you! 🤗

Many many thanks to every member of your team/force for all that you do for our city. We remain eternally grateful 🙏🙏 . Mumbaikars. — Yoda_Way! (@Yoda_Way) March 22, 2020

@MumbaiPolice Can we stay this way for another week :-) — TheCosmos (@_supernovaM31) March 22, 2020

Thank you all for your service hats off to you all👍🏻



one request can you please send @TheKanikakapoor to jail for being most irresponsible citizen of country endangering 100s of people of India. — Vibhuti Mahajan (@vibhutimahajan) March 22, 2020

@ThePseudopodia see they got Harry Potter clip. So cool — Poonam Singh (@PoonamS46589729) March 22, 2020

