Power Ministry Focuses On 'Made In India' Goods To Promote ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

To emphasize the importance of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in order to promote manufacturing of goods in India, the Union Power Ministry has decided to use "Made in India" power equipments.

While speaking to Republic TV, Power Minister RK Singh said that power is a sensitive and strategically important sector, as all our communications, manufacturing, data management, and all essential services depend on the power supply and any malware may bring down the system. "Therefore, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ has a much higher level of significance for the power sector."

"The policy of Atmanirbhar Bharat has a lot of importance in the power sector because power is a sensitive sector. Other sectors are dependent on the power sector only like defence and communication industries," said RK Singh.

READ | India's Solar Power Dropped To A Third During Eclipse; Grid Operators Managed Just Fine

READ | Power Discom TPDDL Prevents Over 1.5 Lakh Manual Visits For Meter Reading During Lockdown

He asserted that India's cyberspace is a vulnerable sector that is also based on the power sector and noted the dangers underlying there.

"We have seen before the attempt of attacking our cyber system. We had set up a committee also to see what can be done to stop cyber-attacks because we have got reports of such attacks. Now we have decided that equipments those can be manufactured in India shall be used and the equipments those are not being manufactured here will be thoroughly checked and inspected before importing," said the union minister.

Chinese imports to require govt nod

The ministry has further decided that power equipments imported from China should have prior permission.

"We have made it mandatory to take prior permission before importing power equipments from prior reference countries because we want our power sector to be completely atmanirbhar. China is a country which comes in the list of prior reference countries and whatever is imported from China should have prior permission," RK Singh said.

(PTI Photo)

READ | Delhi's Peak Power Demand Crosses 6,000 MW-mark

READ | L&T Makes Massive Statement Against Dependency On China; Gets Behind 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'