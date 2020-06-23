L&T Makes Massive Statement Against Dependency On China; Gets Behind 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said that it firmly stood by the country's resolve for 'self-reliance' announcing that they strongly supported the Government's policy of 'Make in India. Committing to reducing dependency on imported products after the unfortunate incident at the LAC, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, L&T MD and CEO SN Subrahmanyan remarked that the construction giant would try its best to contribute towards the domestic industrial system.

"We can drastically reduce our dependency on imported products including those from China by putting processes and systems in placed develop a large scale efficient and cost-effective domestic industrial ecosystem over medium to long term," said L&T CEO and MD SN Subrahmanyan in a big statement.

"The atmosphere is right for that and we should accelerate this we are fully supportive of the Government of India's initiative and we'll do our best to contribute to Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan," he added.

The L&T CEO also revealed how the company had been partnering with local vendors to domestically produce arms for the Indian Army including the 'K9 Vajra-T' guns. "The company has been involved in developing a strong supply chain of local vendor partners in its businesses like it did for over 80% localisation for its 155 mm / 52 calibre tracked self-propelled K9 Vajra-T guns, supplied to Indian army," said Subrahmanyan adding that L&T was and would further nurture the local manufacturing and construction ecosystem.

