Pradhan Writes To Odisha CM, Urges Him To Submit Proposal On Developing Mahendragiri

In a bid to enhance the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urging him to submit a proposal for the development of under Ramayan Circuit. Pradhan in his letter mentioned that while the Centre had asked the state government to submit a proposal regarding the same, the state has not yet done so.

Urging the state government's intervention, the Union Minister of Petroleum said,

The Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Government of India has identified various sites in Odisha for development of tourism facilities under its Swadesh Darshan Scheme namely Mahendragidi under Ramayan Circuit, Puri under Krishna Circuit and Gopalpur, Barkul. Satapada and Tampara under Coastal Circuit.

He further mentioned that the Centre had sanctioned an amount of Rs, 70.82 crore for the development of Gopalpur, Borkul, Salapada, and Tampara under coastal circuit of the Swadeshi Darshan Scheme in 2016-17. He said,

Swadesh Darshan Scheme

In due recognition to this the Government of India, Ministry of Tourism (MoT) launched the Swadesh Darshan Scheme (Central Sector Scheme)– for integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits in the country in 2014-15. This scheme is envisioned to synergise with other Government of India schemes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Skill India, Make in India etc. with the idea of positioning the tourism sector as a major engine for job creation, the driving force for economic growth, building synergy with various sectors to enable tourism to realise its potential.

