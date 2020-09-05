CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Result 2020: 67.56% Students Pass; 22,196 Secure First Division

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, has declared the Odisha Plus Two Arts result 2020 at 4 PM on September 5 with a total pass percentage of 67.56%. This marks a slight improvement from last year when the pass percentage was 65.89%. This year out of 1,48,452 students at least 22,196 have secured the 1st Division. The results have been released on the official website orissaresults.nic.in. and all candidates who appeared for the examinations can also check their results on chseodisha.nic.in.

148452 students of Arts stream have passed Annual Higher Secondary Exam(+2) 2020, out of which 22196 have been passed in 1st. Division. The pass percentage is 67.56%. Congratulations to all the successful candidates. — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) September 5, 2020

This year slightly less than 2 lakh students had appeared for the CHSE Plus two Arts Examinations that were conducted in March but a few papers were cancelled due to COVID-19 lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The results that are usually declared in June were also delayed.

AHSE(+2), 2020 Arts result has been published today in the O/o CHSE(O) by Shri Samir Ranjan Dash, Hon'ble Minister, S & ME Dept. Odisha in presence of Shri Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary, Chairman, CHSE(O) and other Officers. pic.twitter.com/E9B85AdVSp — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) September 5, 2020

Candidates can check their individual CHSE Plus Two Arts results by using their roll number, registration number and date of birth. Apart from the official website, different private portals are also hosting the Odisha Plus Two Arts results. Students are however advised to check their results from the official website for authentication.

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result:

To check your result first go to the official website orissaresults.nic.in.

Click on the link 'Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020'.

Enter your roll number, registration number, and date of birth.

Submit the entry and view results.

Download the results for future reference

