Prakash Javadekar: 'India To Achieve Its Carbon Emission Target Soon'

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday, December 20, while addressing the media in New Delhi stated that "India will soon achieve its carbon emission target." He further said that "India is the top performer in the Paris Agreement." While addressing the media, the Union Minister revealed that India has achieved 21 per cent out of the total emission intensity reduction target for India of 35 per cent.

On India's efforts towards climate change

According to Javadekar, India's efforts to mitigate climate change and to conserve the environment was appreciated at the recently held 25th session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention (UNFC) on Climate change. He further stated that no decisions were taken at the summit that would be "against the interests of India." Further, he stated that all the BASIC countries Brazil, South Africa, India, China, and other like-minded 40 developed countries were together on the issue at the summit and also got benefit on the unity.

PM Modi increases target for renewables

Addressing the United Nation's Climate Action Summit in New York in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a 450 GW target for India's renewable energy generating capacity. Stating that the protection of nature is a part of Indian tradition, he had said that it is also a part of India's future. Putting principles into action, he stated that India plans to increase its capacity to 175 GW by 2022. According to Javadekar, "India is simultaneously progressing on solar, biomass and wind energy." He further added that "India's forest cover has also increased 13 thousand square kilometres in the last five years."

