Pranab Mukherjee’s Son Unmoved; Won't Consider Sister's Green-light For President's Memoir

Responding to his sister Sharmistha Mukherjee on Wednesday, Abhijit Mukherjee asserted that he is not against the publishing of his Pranab Mukherjee's Memoir.

Pranab Mukherjee

The late Pranab Mukherjee's son and daughter are at loggerheads with each other over his memoir The Presidential Years, with his son saying it should not be published without his consent and his daughter "requesting" her brother to not create unnecessary hurdles in the publication of the former President's last book.

Responding to his sister Sharmistha Mukherjee on Wednesday, Abhijit Mukherjee asserted that he is not against the publishing of his father's Memoir and he believes that his request to go through its final contents before the final rollout is "quite legitimate" and within his rights as the late Indian President's son.

'Contrary to the opinion of some...'

In another tweet, the former Congress MP said that had his father been alive, he too would have gone through it before the final roll out as he had done in the past too for his other volumes. "Till then, & I repeat, till then, the publisher has been requested to stop publishing motivated excerpts to gain cheap publicity."

The book, which was in the news recently for Pranab Mukherjee's critical comments on the Congress, including his observation that the party lost political focus after his elevation as President, is set to be launched next month by Rupa Publications. The book will be the fourth volume of the memoirs of the former President.

Pranab Mukherjee’s children in spat over his memoir

Abhijit Mukherjee on Tuesday said on Twitter that he has written to the publishers asking them not to publish the book until he gives his nod. Sharmistha Mukherjee, a national spokesperson of the party, shot back saying no one should try and stop it for cheap publicity and doing so would be a great disservice to the late leader.

The former President and long-time Congress leader died on August 31 at the age of 84, following COVID-19 complications. His comments on the Congress come at a time of intense internal turmoil in the party. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India after having spent five decades in politics. Filled with rare photos and handwritten notes, the memoir offers a rare glimpse into the life of one of the most important politicians of contemporary India.

