Pranab Mukherjee’s Son Unmoved; Won't Consider Sister's Green-light For President's Memoir

The late Pranab Mukherjee's son and daughter are at loggerheads with each other over his memoir The Presidential Years, with his son saying it should not be published without his consent and his daughter "requesting" her brother to not create unnecessary hurdles in the publication of the former President's last book.

Responding to his sister Sharmistha Mukherjee on Wednesday, Abhijit Mukherjee asserted that he is not against the publishing of his father's Memoir and he believes that his request to go through its final contents before the final rollout is "quite legitimate" and within his rights as the late Indian President's son.

'Contrary to the opinion of some...'

In another tweet, the former Congress MP said that had his father been alive, he too would have gone through it before the final roll out as he had done in the past too for his other volumes. "Till then, & I repeat, till then, the publisher has been requested to stop publishing motivated excerpts to gain cheap publicity."

1/2

Contrary to the opinion of some , I am not against the publishing of my father's Memoir but I have requested D publisher to allow me to go through it's contents before final roll out & I believe my request is quite legitimate & within my rights as his Son . — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) December 16, 2020

2/2

Had my father been alive , he too would have gone through it before the final roll out as he had done in the past too for his other volumes . Till then , & I repeat , till then , the publisher has been requested to stop publishing motivated excerpts to gain cheap publicity. — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) December 16, 2020

The book, which was in the news recently for Pranab Mukherjee's critical comments on the Congress, including his observation that the party lost political focus after his elevation as President, is set to be launched next month by Rupa Publications. The book will be the fourth volume of the memoirs of the former President.

READ | 6 Haryana MLAs give CM Khattar agri laws ultimatum; SC to hear plea for removal of farmers

READ | Told to quit as PM, shaken Imran books united Opposition netas for Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa

Pranab Mukherjee’s children in spat over his memoir

Abhijit Mukherjee on Tuesday said on Twitter that he has written to the publishers asking them not to publish the book until he gives his nod. Sharmistha Mukherjee, a national spokesperson of the party, shot back saying no one should try and stop it for cheap publicity and doing so would be a great disservice to the late leader.

@kapish_mehra @Rupa_Books

I , the Son of the author of the Memoir " The Presidential Memoirs " request you to kindly stop the publication of the memoir as well as motivated excerpts which is already floating in certain media platforms without my written consent .1/3 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) December 15, 2020

2/3

Since my father is no more , I being his son want to go through the contents of the final copy of the book before it's publication as I believe , had my father been alive today , he too would have done the same. — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) December 15, 2020

3/3 , Therefore , I being his son request You to immediately stop it's publication without my written consent till I go through its contents ! I have already sent you a detailed letter in this regard which will reach You soon !

Regards - Abhijit Mukherjee.#pranabmukherjee — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) December 15, 2020

I, daughter of the author of the memoir ‘The Presidential Years’, request my brother @ABHIJIT_LS not to create any unnecessary hurdles in publication of the last book written by our father. He completed the manuscript before he fell sick 1/3 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) December 15, 2020

The final draft contains my dads’ hand written notes & comments that have been strictly adhered to. The views expressed by him are his own & no one should try to stop it from being published for any cheap publicity. That would be the greatest disservice to our departed father 2/2 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) December 15, 2020

Btw bro, the title of the book is ‘The Presidential Years’, not ‘The Presidential Memoirs’. 3/3 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) December 15, 2020

The former President and long-time Congress leader died on August 31 at the age of 84, following COVID-19 complications. His comments on the Congress come at a time of intense internal turmoil in the party. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India after having spent five decades in politics. Filled with rare photos and handwritten notes, the memoir offers a rare glimpse into the life of one of the most important politicians of contemporary India.

READ | CM Mamata levels grave 'money' charge against Owaisi & AIMIM as party announces WB entry

READ | US in talks with India over 'appalling' desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington