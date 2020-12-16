US In Talks With India Over 'appalling' Desecration Of Mahatma Gandhi Statue In Washington

Days after the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington was defaced during a protest against the agricultural laws in India, the US State Department said that it takes the "safety and security of foreign missions very seriously” adding that it is in discussion with the Indian Embassy on the matter.

"We are aware of recent protests in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC. We take responsibility to provide for the safety and security of foreign missions in the US very seriously. We are in discussion with the Indian Embassy about the recent incident," a US spokesperson told ANI.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany described the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi's statue as "appalling" and said his reputation should be respected, especially in the US capital.

"It is terrible. No statue or memorial should be desecrated and certainly not ones like that of Gandhi who really fought for the values that America represents - peace, justice, and freedom. It is appalling that the incident has happened more than once and we believe the reputation of Mahatma Gandhi should be respected, especially here in America's capital," she said

On December 12, during a rally organised by Sikh-American youths to express solidarity with farmers agitating against the new farm laws in India, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the US was desecrated and vandalised by Khalistan supporters.

Anti-India posters and banners were pasted against the statue and a Khalistani flag was raised atop it. Khalistani supporters also hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a rope around the neck of the statue.

The incident came even as President Donald Trump on June 26, signed an executive order awarding 10 years imprisonment to any individual held for destroying, damaging, vandalising, or desecrating a monument, memorial, or a statue within the United States. This was the second time that Mahatma’s statue was desecrated by miscreants in America.

Indian Embassy condemns the incident

The Indian Embassy condemned the mischievous act and said that such mischievous act by hooligans masquerading as protesters against the universally respected icon of peace and justice. The Embassy also said that it has lodged a strong protest with the US law enforcement agencies and has also taken up the matter with the Department of State for an early investigation and action against the culprits under the applicable law.

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi located outside the Indian embassy in Washington was unveiled by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on September 16, 2000, in the presence of then US President Bill Clinton.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting at the borders of Delhi, demanding the government to repeal the three newly enacted farm laws.

