Prasar Bharti Accuses Press Trust Of India Of 'anti-national Reporting', Reviews Relations

In a shocking development, government news agency- Prasar Bharati News Services (PBNS) has reportedly accused national wire agency - Press Trust of India (PTI) of 'anti-national reporting' on Friday, after PTI published an interview with Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong on the ongoing Indo-China clashes in Ladakh. Prasar Bharati has reportedly sent 'a strong letter expressing its displeasure' on PTI's news coverage. Moreover, the government news broadcaster is allegedly 'reviewing its relationship with PTI and final decision on the same will be taken soon'.

India, China willing and able to properly manage differences: Chinese Ambassador

Prasar Bharati accuses PTI of anti-national reporting

The difference of opinion is allegedly due to an interview published by PTI on Thursday, where Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong called upon New Delhi to avoid taking actions that may "complicate" the situation in eastern Ladakh. Moreover, Weidong noted that China was ready to work with India to properly deal with the border standoff. PTI, which is the largest news agency in India, is is a non-profit cooperative among over 500 Indian newspapers, employing over 1,000 full-time employees and has been functioning since 1947.

Incidentally, PTI also carried an interview of Indian envoy to China Vikram Misri on Friday, asserting India's position 'opposing China's attempt to alter status quo'. “The only way to resolve military standoff along LAC is for China to stop erecting new structures,” Vikram Misri told PTI. Moreover, Misri also rejected China’s claim of sovereignty over Galwan as completely “untenable” and exaggerated.

"Whatever activities we may be carrying out has always been on our side of the LAC so the Chinese need to stop activities to alter the status quo. It is very surprising that they should attempt to do so in a sector which has never before been a sector of concern", Misri said to PTI. India, in its commander-level talks, have demanded a return to the status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas.

Indian Envoy holds Chinese actions responsible for current situation over LAC clash

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Sources revealed that India's colonel Santosh Babu and two jawans were attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods while removing a tent put up by China at patrol point 14, leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. China, which has not revealed its casualties from June 15 clashes, has admitted the loss of a Commanding officer.

Delhi: Kejriwal lists 5 weapons to combat COVID, says 'will emerge victorious over time'

Congress' former Defence MoS Pallam Raju claims 'Chinese trangressed 18 km into Depsang'