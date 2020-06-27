Indian Envoy Holds Chinese Actions Responsible For Current Situation Over LAC Clash

India’s ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Friday alleged that Chinese actions over an extended period of time are responsible for the current situation on the border and it needs to stop creating obstructions and hindrances in the normal patrolling patterns of Indian troops. Maintaining that all activities were within the Indian side of the LAC, Misri warned China who is trying to alter the status quo on the ground by resorting to force.

"Whatever activities we may be carrying out have always been on our side of the LAC so the Chinese need to stop activities to alter the status quo. It is very surprising that they should attempt to do so in a sector which has never before been a sector of concern", Misri said in his tweet.

In a series of tweets, the Indian envoy took a jibe at the Chinese troops over the violent faceoff in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. He castigated China’s claim of sovereignty over face-off and called it 'completely untenable'. The 'exaggerated' claims are not going to help in the border dispute situation, he said.

China’s claim of sovereignty over #Galwan Valley in Ladakh is completely untenable. These kinds of exaggerated claims are not going to help the situation. — Vikram Misri (@VikramMisri) June 26, 2020

Remarking that maintenance of peace and tranquillity 'on the border is sine qua non for progress in the rest of bilateral relationship between India and China", Misri said, "The resolution of this issue is quite straight forward from our perspective. The Chinese side needs to stop creating obstruction and hindrances in the normal patrolling patterns of the Indian troops,” he said in another tweet.

Pointed out that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas is sine qua non for progress in rest of bilateral relationship. For resolution, Chinese side needs to stop creating obstructions and hindrances in the normal patrolling patterns of Indian troops. — Vikram Misri (@VikramMisri) June 26, 2020

Adding further he said that it is entirely the responsibility of the Chinese side to take a careful view of the relations and to decide in which direction the ties should move. He also pointed out at the urgency of the situation where the Chinese side needs to understand its responsibility in de-escalation and disengagement.

"We hope that the Chinese side will realise its responsibility in de-escalation and disengagement", he said.

India-China LAC faceoff

Twenty Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. On June 18, the Indian Army revealed that a total of 76 personnel had been injured out of which 18 admitted to the Leh hospital can resume duty in about 15 days. As per the Army, the remaining 58 soldiers should be back on duty within a week's time.

