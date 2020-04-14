Prashant Kishor Deems Covid Lockdown Debate 'pointless'; Ponders 'will To Course-correct'

Issuing his first response to PM Modi's announcement of the extension of the lockdown, former JD(U) neta Prashant Kishor called it pointless to debate the logic behind furthering the lockdown.

PM Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, said that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till May 3 in order to flatten the curve and effectively tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Prashant Kishor said that the real question was what happens if the desired result is not obtained by the end of the lockdown. Further, the former JD(U) vice president raised a query on whether there was an alternate plan in place, if the lockdown fails.

Prashant Kishor's first response to lockdown extension

It’s pointless to endlessly debate the rationale & modalities of the #lockdown2



The REAL question however is what happens if we don’t get the desired result even by staying the course on our chosen path till 3rd May?



Do we have an alternate plan or the will to course correct? — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 14, 2020

PM Modi announces extension of lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection. In a nearly 25-minute televised address to the nation, Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in its second phase and detailed guidelines will be brought out on Wednesday to ensure that outbreak does not spread to new areas.

Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots, he said. "Follow the rules of lockdown with full devotion till May 3, stay where you are, stay safe," the Prime Minister told citizens. The Prime Minister said some relaxation may be allowed in some areas and the scope of coronavirus testing will be expanded significantly. "Till April 20, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be tested on how much they are adhering to the lockdown; how much the areas have protected themselves from coronavirus. It will be observed.

