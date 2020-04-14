The Debate
Prashant Kishor Deems Covid Lockdown Debate 'pointless'; Ponders 'will To Course-correct'

General News

Issuing his 1st response to the extension of the lockdown, former JD(U) neta Prashant Kishor called it pointless to debate the logic behind furthering lockdown

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prashant Kishor

Issuing his first response to PM Modi's announcement of the extension of the lockdown, former JD(U) neta Prashant Kishor called it pointless to debate the logic behind furthering the lockdown.

PM Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, said that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till May 3 in order to flatten the curve and effectively tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Prashant Kishor said that the real question was what happens if the desired result is not obtained by the end of the lockdown. Further, the former JD(U) vice president raised a query on whether there was an alternate plan in place, if the lockdown fails. 

READ | Indian Railways Extends Passenger Services Suspension Till May 3 Mirroring Covid Lockdown

Prashant Kishor's first response to lockdown extension

READ | Observe Extended Lockdown With Full Determination: BJP Chief JP Nadda

PM Modi announces extension of lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection. In a nearly 25-minute televised address to the nation, Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in its second phase and detailed guidelines will be brought out on Wednesday to ensure that outbreak does not spread to new areas.

READ | DGCA Extends Domestic & Foreign Passenger Flight Suspension Till May 3 Amid Covid Lockdown

Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots, he said. "Follow the rules of lockdown with full devotion till May 3, stay where you are, stay safe," the Prime Minister told citizens.

The Prime Minister said some relaxation may be allowed in some areas and the scope of coronavirus testing will be expanded significantly. "Till April 20, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be tested on how much they are adhering to the lockdown; how much the areas have protected themselves from coronavirus. It will be observed. 

READ | Amit Shah Assures Availability Of Essentials As India Extends Covid Lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
