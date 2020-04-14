DGCA Extends Domestic & Foreign Passenger Flight Suspension Till May 3 Amid Covid Lockdown

Following PM Modi's address to the nation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced the extension of the suspension of passenger operations until May 3. Talking to the nation on Tuesday, PM Modi said that it was extremely important to extend the lockdown in order to flatten the curve and tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Flight operations, both international and domestic which were initially banned until April 15, will remain suspended till 23:59 hours on May 3, the DGCA announced. However, the DGCA has permitted the movement of cargo and such operations and has issued guidelines on the functioning of the same.

Passenger flight services remain suspended

All domestic and international scheduled airlines operations shall remain suspended till11:59pm of 03 May 2020. — DGCA (@DGCAIndia) April 14, 2020

PM Modi announces lockdown extension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on Tuesday, announced that the lockdown imposed in the country will be extended till May 3. He said, "CMs of every State suggested that the lockdown should be increased. Many states have already decided to increase lockdown. Keeping all the suggestions in mind, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will now have to be extended till May 3." In his televised address, PM Modi said, "Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions."

Earlier, the Prime Minister had on Saturday held consultations with Chief Ministers through video-conferencing, during which talks were held over the need for extending the lockdown further after taking into consideration the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. During the course of the meeting, he had said that there seems to be a consensus amongst the States on the extension of lockdown by another two weeks. The Prime Minister underlined that the motto of the government earlier was 'jaan hai to jahaan hai' but now it is 'jaan bhi jahaan bhi'. Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have already announced the extension of lockdown.

