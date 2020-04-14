Amit Shah Assures Availability Of Essentials As India Extends Covid Lockdown

In his first response after PM Modi announced COVID-19 lockdown extension till May 3, Home Minister Amit Shah hailed states for working together with Centre and extended his regards to the PM. He assured the people of India that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other everyday things in the country, so there is no need to panic. Emphasizing the significance of the contribution of doctors, health workers, sweepers, police and all the security personnel, the home minister said that their 'courage inspires every Indian'.

सभी प्रदेश सरकारें जिस प्रकार केंद्र सरकार के साथ मिलकर कार्य कर रहीं हैं वह सचमुच प्रशंसनीय है। अब हमें इस समन्वय को और अधिक प्रगाढ़ करना है जिससे सभी नागरिक लॉकडाउन का अच्छे से पालन करें और किसी भी नागरिक को जरुरत की चीज़ों की समस्या भी ना हो। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 14, 2020

He also hailed the work done by his party president JP Nadda and BJP workers. "BJP workers are helping the poor and needy under JP Nadda Ji's leadership. It is truly praiseworthy and I am proud. I congratulate all the workers and hope that they are also taking good care of their health."

आज प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी द्वारा COVID-19 को फैलने से रोकने व इसको समाप्त करने के लिए देशभर में किये गए लॉकडाउन को 03 मई तक बढाने का निर्णय भारत और भारतवासियों के जीवन और उनकी रक्षा के लिए लिया गया निर्णय है। इसके लिए मैं प्रधानमंत्री जी का हृदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 14, 2020

READ | 'Jaan bhi aur Jahan bhi': PM Modi shares new mantra with chief ministers on COVID-19 fight

Lockdown extended till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday as the pan-India lockdown that he imposed as a measure to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak entered Day 21. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He then announced the extension of lockdown till May 3. "I extend my gratitude to you people. Our Constitution talks about 'We the people' and we are giving the greatest gift to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by fighting against Covid-19."

India has been under lockdown since March 25. Currently, as per updates from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 796 cases were reported on Monday taking the total toll to 9152 cases. While 308 deaths have been reported due to Covid-19, 1035 have been recovered.

READ | Free COVID-19 testing only for EWS and Ayushmann Bharat beneficiaries, clarifies SC

Prime Minister Modi also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently. He said that even before any case in India, airport screening had begun and before the toll reached 100, it had made quarantine compulsory for all people arriving from foreign countries. "India did not wait for Coronavirus crisis to get bigger, it took steps as soon as sensed the problem. Compared to many developed nations, India is in a controllable situation."

The Prime Minister said that in the next week the lockdown will be implemented strictly and on April 20, a review will be taken. He said that there may be exemptions and details that will be provided in a detailed circular by the MHA but warned that if lockdown violations occur, then the exemptions will ve withdrawn. He then gave 7 tasks to people in order to fight Coronavirus:

Take care of those who already have a health history

Lockdown and social distancing must be strictly followed

Face mask is essential

In order to increase immunity, follow AYUSH's advisory

To stop the spread of COVID-19, download Aarogya Setu mobile App and follow the guidelines given by Ayush ministry

Try to help the poor as much as possible

Don't layoff employees

Salute the COVID warriors

READ | Chidambaram attacks; says poor 'left to fend for themselves' as PM extends Covid lockdown

