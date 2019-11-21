Prashant Kishor Opposes Amit Shah's Proposal Of NRC In The Entire Country

JDU vice president Prashant Kishor has opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposal that NRC would be applicable in entire India. Prashant Kishor said that this is a unilateral decision and in federal structure without the consultation of the state govt, how can NRC be introduced.

Kishor in his tweet said that "15 plus states with more than 55% of India's population have non -BJP chief ministers. Wonder how many of them are consulted and are on board for NRC in their respective states." Through this tweet, Prashant Kishor has toed the line of west Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who are opposed to NRC in their respective states.

15 plus states with more than 55% of India’s population have non-BJP Chief Ministers. Wonder how many of them are consulted and are on-board for NRC in their respective states!! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) November 20, 2019

Some ministers are opposing the move

In Bihar, Nitish Kumar's party JDU has expressed a number of times that NRC is not required in the state. Whereas BJP leaders like Giriraj Singh and Union minister of state for home, Nityanand Rai have announced a number of times that NRC will be introduced in the entire country and Bihar will not be an exception. NRC, boomeranged in Assam as the BJP which raised the issue that 55 lakh Citizens didn't have any papers pertaining to their residential status since 1971.

READ | CPI(M) slams Shah's nationwide NRC call, says it is "sectarian & devisive "

But once NRC was done under the monitoring of Supreme Court, 19 lakh citizens were found to be lacking documents, out of which 12 lakh were Hindus. Now, Assam minister Hemanta Vishwasharma has demanded to reject the NRC that was published in Assam and start afresh. Now after the issue Of Article 370 and Ram Mandir settled, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has raked up this issue in Parliament, as this issue would be very crucial for Bengal elections where BJP is locked in a pitched battle against Mamta Banerjee and Bihar elections if JDU &BJP part ways again.

READ | Home Minister Amit Shah to chair NRC review meet on November 21

Prashant Kishor has stakes in both the states, as in Bengal he is the poll strategist for TMC, and in Bihar, he is the Vice President of JDU. Today's declaration of Amit Shah regarding the introduction of NRC in the entire country would not have gone down well with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who is opposed to the move.

READ | Amit Shah declares NRC plan: Nationwide NRC soon?

READ | MASSIVE: 'NRC process will be carried across country,' says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha