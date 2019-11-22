MEGA SCOOP | Prashant Kishor Real Kingmaker Of Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong Alliance? Details Here

In a massive development, poll strategist Prashant Kishor has been considered the brainchild behind the mega alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) forming the government in Maharashtra. The development takes place after the stalemate between the 'Mahayuti' alliance of Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the post of the Chief Minister prevailed for almost a month after the declaration of results. Although, it was reported that Kishor was appointed to reestablish Shiv Sena as the leading National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally, he became instrumental in the government formation in the state for Shiv Sena. Speculations are that Kishor started working on it almost a year ago.

Sources have told Republic that Prashant Kishor was roped in by Shiv Sena ahead of the Maharashtra elections earlier this year. As per reports, Kishor was also responsible to project Shiv Sena youth leader Aaditya Thackeray as a 'new hope' in Maharashtra. Aaditya Thackeray eventually became the first member of the Thackeray family to win in the elections from the Worli seat. Kishor had also met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray for lunch.

In the past, Kishor has been instrumental for various parties at national and state level. He was the election strategist for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh for the 2019 assembly elections where Jagan Mohan Reddy led party won 151 seats out of 175 seats in the state. He has also served as the Chief Strategist for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's massive campaign in 2014 General elections where the then Gujarat Chief Minister became victorious. He also led the campaigns in Punjab for Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh and for Janata Dal (United) Chief Nitish Kumar in Bihar respectively.

Prashant Kishor has also reportedly joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress to strategise for her party during the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal that will be held in 2021.

