HUGE | 'Uddhav Thackeray Ready To Be Maharashtra CM' Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

Speaking outside the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial at Dadar on Friday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut confirmed that his party supremo Uddhav Thackeray had agreed to be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This follows the joint meeting of the Sena, NCP and Congress. The three parties are likely to meet the Governor on Saturday to formally stake claim for government formation.

Raut said, “Uddhav Thackeray agreed for the CM post, and so we are here to seek blessing from Balasaheb”.

'Uddhav Thackeray should lead the government'

Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He added that the discussions between the parties would continue tomorrow. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the tie-up would be formally announced on Saturday.

Pawar said, “There is unanimity on the fact that Uddhav Thackeray should lead the government. All of us agree that the discussions should continue. The discussion will be reflected in a written format. I think that tomorrow, the entire programme and details of the tie-up will be announced in a press conference.”

Sena chief addresses media

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also interacted with the media on this occasion. Mentioning that the top leaders of all three parties had met for the first time, he opined that a resolution had been reached on many issues. Thereafter, he stated that they would address the media on all comprehensive issues.

Speaking to the media, Thackeray: “I will say again that today, the top leaders of all three parties sat together for the first time. We have resolved many issues. We will come before you with the answers on all the issues.”

Power vacuum in Maharashtra

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays have been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. On Wednesday, Congress President reportedly gave the green signal for the formation of an alliance with the Shiv Sena.

