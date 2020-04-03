Prashant Kishor Issues First Response To PM Modi's '9pm - 9mins' Coronavirus Appeal

Former JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor called for a well-thought-out plan & response to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, as he issued his first response to PM Modi's April 5 appeal.

Reacting to PM Modi's address, Prashant Kishor said that while it was essential to unite in solidarity and show appreciation for COVID frontliners, there was a need to have a plan that was rooted in scientific evidence and is guided by data and professional experience. the former JD(U) neta has criticized the government's effort to tackle the ongoing pandemic multiple times on previous occasions, ridiculing both the Bihar state govt and the centre's efforts.

Addressing the nation on Friday, PM Modi urged all Indians to light a candle, Diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. He said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus." Taking to Twitter, Ravi Shastri asked the people to come together to reignite the spirit of 1.3 bn Indians by lighting a Diya, torch or so and expressing unity at such times.

Prashant Kishor's first response

While we must appreciate all efforts that showcase our solidarity and demonstrate our resolve to fight #Covid these can’t be substitute for a robust, well thought-out plan and response that is rooted in scientific evidence and is guided by data and best professional experience. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 3, 2020

PM Modi's appeal

A video messsage to my fellow Indians. https://t.co/rcS97tTFrH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

PM Modi insists social distancing a must

"During this time, no one should assemble anywhere outside, not on the roads, on the streets or gullies. Stay indoors or assemble in your balconies. No one should breach the Lakshman Rekha of social distancing. This is the only way to break corona's chain", said PM Modi His caveat comes following what was witnessed after Janta Curfew on March 22, as some people thronged the streets breaching social distancing norms when India was thanking Coronavirus frontliners.

