Ravi Shastri Issues First Response To PM Modi's '9 Pm - 9 Minutes' Coronavirus Appeal

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri issued his first response to PM Modi's 'Light vs Coronavirus' appeal, urging India to unite in order to create new energy to battle the pandemic.

Addressing the nation on Friday, PM Modi urged all Indians to light a candle, Diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. He said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus." Taking to Twitter, Ravi Shastri asked the people to come together to reignite the spirit of 1.3 bn Indians by lighting a Diya, torch or so and expressing unity at such times.

Ravi Shastri's first response

To reignite the united strength of 130 Crore people, let us light a lamp | a candle | torch | mobile flashlight at 9 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday - 5th April. Let’s build up a new energy to fight this #COVID crisis #IndiaFightsCorona #SocialDistancing - @narendramodi @ianuragthakur https://t.co/NNijTzDXnH — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 3, 2020

PM Modi's appeal

A video messsage to my fellow Indians. https://t.co/rcS97tTFrH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

PM Modi insists social distancing a must

"During this time, no one should assemble anywhere outside, not on the roads, on the streets or gullies. Stay indoors or assemble in your balconies. No one should breach the Lakshman Rekha of social distancing. This is the only way to break corona's chain", said PM Modi His caveat comes following what was witnessed after Janta Curfew on March 22, as some people thronged the streets breaching social distancing norms when India was thanking Coronavirus frontliners.

