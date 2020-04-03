The Debate
Ravi Shastri Issues First Response To PM Modi's '9 Pm - 9 Minutes' Coronavirus Appeal

General News

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri issued his first response to PM Modi's 'Light vs Coronavirus' appeal, urging India to unite in order to create new energy

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri issued his first response to PM Modi's 'Light vs Coronavirus' appeal, urging India to unite in order to create new energy to battle the pandemic. 

Addressing the nation on Friday, PM Modi urged all Indians to light a candle, Diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. He said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus." Taking to Twitter, Ravi Shastri asked the people to come together to reignite the spirit of 1.3 bn Indians by lighting a Diya, torch or so and expressing unity at such times. 

Ravi Shastri's first response

PM Modi's appeal

PM Modi insists social distancing a must

"During this time, no one should assemble anywhere outside, not on the roads, on the streets or gullies. Stay indoors or assemble in your balconies. No one should breach the Lakshman Rekha of social distancing. This is the only way to break corona's chain", said PM Modi

His caveat comes following what was witnessed after Janta Curfew on March 22, as some people thronged the streets breaching social distancing norms when India was thanking Coronavirus frontliners.

