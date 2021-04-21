Last Updated:

Pregnant DSP Shilpa Sahu Stands In Scorching Heat To Ensure COVID-19 Protocol Adherence

DSP Shilpa Sahu was seen performing her duties as frontline worker ensuring mask adherence, lockdown and safety of the civilians despite 5-month pregnancy.

Shilpa Sahu

(Image Credit: Twitter/@tauseefMTS06)


In an exemplary display of call of duty, a pregnant Deputy Superintendent of Police was spotted ensuring the COVID-19 mask and lockdown adherence on the streets despite the sweltering temperature and her job’s demands to keep her standing for over several hours. DSP Shilpa Sahu was seen performing her duties as a frontline worker in the Maoist-infested town, Dantewada of Bastar division in Chhattisgarh, ensuring the traffic rules abidance and the safety of the civilians despite her health condition and the surge of the coronavirus spread. 

As footages and images of the dedicated woman DSP, who is 5 months pregnant,  flooded the social media, the internet appreciated her determination and hard work in such enduring times. Her photo, while on duty, also circulated on Twitter as people called her a living inspiration and acknowledged her ‘Nation before self’ spirit'. “Shilpa Sahu, DSP of Dantewada, who is also 5 months pregnant, in the scorching sun and amidst the second wave of Corona, has come on the streets explaining to those who are needlessly leaving the houses, that we are on the streets so that you can Stay Safe in the houses,” said one. "Salute to DSP Shilpa Sahu Ji," one other, meanwhile, wrote.

"Shilpa is busy with her team in the scorching sun during the pregnancy, and is appealing on the streets and people to follow the lockdown,” one said, sharing Sahu’s on-duty photograph.

“DSP of Dantewara Shilpa Sahu doing her job in this COVID situation as well as during her pregnancy. Huge respect for her,” another wrote, lauding her for fulfilling her duty towards the state in such dire times. 

2,59,170 new confirmed cases

 As India battled a fresh, more transmissible surge of the COVID-19, recording nearly 2,59,170 new confirmed cases of the virus within the last 24 hours, and close to 1,761 fatalities, several essential workers, including the law enforcement members conducted their duties in the forefront diligently. Across several states, curfews and lockdown were imposed, as people were asked to stay in home confinement to tackle the rising influx of patients and preventing the healthcare system from a collapse. 

