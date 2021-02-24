President Attends Central University Of Gujarat's Convocation; Calls Campus 'mini-India'

On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the convocation ceremony of the Central University of Gujarat at Gandhinagar. The President said that educational institutions should try to make students capable citizens of the modern world. He added under the new National Education Policy, efforts are being made to encourage modern education based on Indian values with the aim to make the country a 'knowledge superpower'.

LIVE: President Kovind addresses the third convocation of the Central University of Gujarat at Gandhinagar https://t.co/WrWkIx6BGu — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 23, 2021

The President tweeted in Hindi and said, "Creating awareness among students about their duties in the changing world is also a major objective of the new education system. Our educational institutions should try to make students capable citizens of the modern world community. There is also a need to give special emphasis on the importance of public interest and morality by higher educational institutions."

शिक्षण संस्थानों द्वारा यह प्रयास किया जाना है कि हमारे विद्यार्थी आधुनिक विश्व समुदाय के समर्थ नागरिक बनें।



उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों द्वारा लोक हित और नैतिकता के महत्व पर भी विशेष बल दिए जाने की आवश्यकता है। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 23, 2021

READ | Gujarat Civic Polls: BJP Retains Power With Bigger Win, Congress Routed; AAP On The Rise

He stated that "With special emphasis on Indian values ​​of life-based on human sentiments and morality, we will be able to differentiate between our educational institutions & foreign institutions based on western ideas."

मानवीय संवेदनाओं व नैतिकता पर आधारित भारतीय जीवन-मूल्यों पर विशेष बल देकर ही हम अपने विश्वविद्यालयों तथा पाश्चात्य विचारों पर आधारित विदेशी विश्वविद्यालयों व शिक्षण संस्थानों के बीच में अंतर कर सकेंगे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 23, 2021

He added that we should always remember that our education should benefit the development of our society and country apart from personal benefit.

हमारी शिक्षा का लाभ, हमारे व्यक्तिगत विकास के साथ-साथ समाज और देश को भी मिले।



विकास यात्रा में अपेक्षाकृत पीछे रह गए देशवासियों के प्रति संवेदनशीलता के साथ उनके उत्थान के लिए प्रयास करके आप सब बेहतर समाज के निर्माण में अपना योगदान दे सकेंगे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 23, 2021

READ | Rahul Gandhi Indulges In 'North Vs South India' Politics, Faces Backlash From BJP Leaders

The President happily announced the great achievement of the university that about 55 per cent of the students getting an education here are girls and out of the total 21 medal winners at the convocation, there are 13 girls. It showcases a glimpse of change in our society and a picture of a new India.

मुझे यह जानकर प्रसन्नता हुई है कि यहां शिक्षा प्राप्त कर रहे विद्यार्थियों में लगभग 55 प्रतिशत संख्या बेटियों की है।



यह भी सुखद संयोग है कि आज के कुल 21 पदक विजेताओं में भी 13 बेटियां हैं।



यह आपके विश्वविद्यालय की बहुत बड़ी उपलब्धि है। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 23, 2021

President Kovind informed that students from about 30 states are getting an education in the Central University of Gujarat and 85 per cent of students are from other states and union territories. He termed the university campus as a mini-India and it is strengthening our national unity.

READ | Republic Day Violence: Delhi Court Remands Deep Sidhu To Judicial Custody

Addressing the students, the President said that building a strong and self-reliant India is at the heart of our global thinking. Local resources, experiences and knowledge should be used for self-reliance. By empowering local development through research and innovation with the utilization of local resources, students can make their education useful.

मजबूत एवं आत्मनिर्भर भारत का निर्माण हमारी वैश्विक सोच के केंद्र में है। आत्मनिर्भरता के लिए स्थानीय संसाधनों, अनुभवों एवं ज्ञान का उपयोग किया जाना चाहिए। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 23, 2021

He further concluded and said about twenty-five years from today, in 2047, our country will celebrate the centenary of independence and how this generation of students will witness that historic occasion.

मैं चाहूंगा कि आप सभी आज से ही यह संकल्प लेकर अपनी जीवन यात्रा में आगे बढ़ें कि सन 2047 तक हमारा देश विश्व के सर्वश्रेष्ठ राष्ट्र के रूप में प्रतिष्ठित हो। राष्ट्र-निर्माण के इस संकल्प में मेरी शुभकामनाएं आप सबके साथ हैं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 23, 2021

READ | Gujarat Civic Polls: Amit Shah Thanks People For BJP's Landslide Win, Slams Congress

(With ANI Inputs)