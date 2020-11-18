President Kovind Appoints 28 Additional Judges As Judges Of Allahabad High Court

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed 28 Additional Judges of the Allahabad High Court as permanent Judges of the Allahabad High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their office. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice issued an official notification informing of the new appointments. Usually, an Additional Juge has to serve for two years in the position before he/she is appointed as a permanent Judge based on their performance. The Allahabad High Court was operating with a total of 100 Judges despite having a sanctioned strength of 160 Judges. Being the largest High Court with a large number of cases and Judges, Allahabad Hight Court is working with a shortage of 60 Judges as of November 1, as reported by the Ministry of Law and Justice website.

List of Additional Judges appointed as permanent Judges by

1. Justice Prakash Padia

2. Justice Alok Mathur

3. Justice Pankaj Bhatia

4. Justice Saurabh Lavania

5. Justice Vivek Varma

6. Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh

7. Justice Piyush Agrawal

8. Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery

9. Justice Jaspreet Singh

10. Justice Rajeev Singh

11. Justice Manju Rani Chauhan

12. Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar

13. Justice Dr Yogendra Kumar Srivastava

14. Justice Manish Mathur

15. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal

16. Justice Ram Krishna Gautam

17. Justice Umesh Kumar

18. Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava

19. Justice Anil Kumar--IX

20. Justice Rajendra Kumar--IV

21. Justice Mohd. Faiz Alam Khan

22. Justice Vikas Kunvar Srivastav

23. Justice Virendra Kumar Srivastava

24. Justice Suresh Kumar Gupta

25. Justice Ghandikota Sree Devi

26. Justice Narendra Kumar Johari

27. Justice Raj Beer Singh

28. Justice Ajit Singh

All the Judges named were appointed as Additional Judges on 22 November 2018 and their term will end on 21 November 2020 after the completion of a period of two years.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)