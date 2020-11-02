AG Venugopal Refuses To Initiate Contempt Action On CM Jagan For Claims On Judge Ramanna

In a major relief for Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Attorney General KK Venugopal on Monday, refused to initiate criminal contempt proceedings in the Supreme Court for his allegations against Justice Ramanna. In a letter written to BJP advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, Venugopal maintained that while he found Jagan's letter to CJI SA Bobde 'objectionable', he refused to initiate proceedings against the CM as the CJI was aware of the matter. Jagan had written an 8-page letter accusing next-in-line for CJI - Justice NV Ramana of being biased to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

AG: 'No criminal contempt' on Jagan

The AG opined that the timing of Jagan's letter was suspect, especially in the background of Justice Ramanna directing pending prosecutions of elected representatives to be disposed off expeditiously. He too noted that there are 31 criminal cases were pending against Jagan himself. Jagan Mohan Reddy was charged by CBI for embezzlement in 2011 and is now out an bail.

CM Jagan writes to CJI

In a rare letter to Chief Justice of India, Jagan Mohan Reddy has 'responsibly' alleged that next-in-line for CJI - Justice NV Ramana - is trying to influence the High Courts due to his proximity with former CM Chandrababu Naidu. In an 8-page letter sent to CJI SA Bobde on October 6, Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Justice NV Ramana of being biased towards TDP and claimed that attempts are being made to topple his government. He has also accused him of influencing the sittings of the High Court in a way that matters important to Telegu Desam Party are allocated to a few Honourable judges. Jagan also highlighted that Justice Ramana was a legal advisor and Additional Advocate General under the TDP government.

In his letter the Andhra CM has alleged the following:

“With a sense of pain and anguish at the politicisation of institutions personally monitored by Sri N. Chandrababu Naidu through honourable sitting Judges of Supreme Court, facts would clearly demonstrate that the august institution of the High Court is being used to destabilize and topple the democratically elected Government of the State of AP with indelible trail leading back to the overt and covert actions of Sri N Chandrababu Naidu through Honourable Sri Justice NV Ramana."

"Justice NV Ramana has been influencing sittings of the High Court including the roster of a few Honourable Judges and instances of how matters important to Telegu Desam Party have been allocated to few Honourable judges are enclosed in the annexure along with copies of orders passed. The above clearly demonstrates the nexus of Sri Justice NV Ramana, TDP, and few Honourable judges of the High Court."

“Justice Ramana's proximity to Chandrababu Naidu is well known. I am making this statement with utmost responsibility. I may only bring it to your notice that a former judge of the honourable Supreme Court, Justice Chelameswar, placed this fact on record with EVIDENCE."

