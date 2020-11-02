AG Venugopal Refuses To Initiate Contempt Action On CM Jagan For Claims On Judge Ramanna

Quick links:
In a major relief for Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Attorney General KK Venugopal on Monday, refused to initiate criminal contempt proceedings in the Supreme Court for his allegations against Justice Ramanna. In a letter written to BJP advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, Venugopal maintained that while he found Jagan's letter to CJI SA Bobde 'objectionable', he refused to initiate proceedings against the CM as the CJI was aware of the matter. Jagan had written an 8-page letter accusing next-in-line for CJI - Justice NV Ramana of being biased to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
The AG opined that the timing of Jagan's letter was suspect, especially in the background of Justice Ramanna directing pending prosecutions of elected representatives to be disposed off expeditiously. He too noted that there are 31 criminal cases were pending against Jagan himself. Jagan Mohan Reddy was charged by CBI for embezzlement in 2011 and is now out an bail.
In a rare letter to Chief Justice of India, Jagan Mohan Reddy has 'responsibly' alleged that next-in-line for CJI - Justice NV Ramana - is trying to influence the High Courts due to his proximity with former CM Chandrababu Naidu. In an 8-page letter sent to CJI SA Bobde on October 6, Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Justice NV Ramana of being biased towards TDP and claimed that attempts are being made to topple his government. He has also accused him of influencing the sittings of the High Court in a way that matters important to Telegu Desam Party are allocated to a few Honourable judges. Jagan also highlighted that Justice Ramana was a legal advisor and Additional Advocate General under the TDP government.
