President Kovind Holds Talks With Turkmenistan Leader Over 'immense Potential' In Trade

President Ram Nath Kovind on October 15 held telephonic conversations with Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and both leaders acknowledged the cordial relations between the nations underpinned by historical as well as the civilisational links. As per the official statement by Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Kovind and Berdimuhamedov also noted that the sustained momentum of cooperation in several areas. They both agreed that there is “immense” potential that exists in the spheres of trade and economy that can enable India and Turkmenistan’s joint development.

The statement, “The leaders acknowledged the warm and cordial relations between the two countries underpinned by historical and civilizational links. They noted with satisfaction the sustained momentum of cooperation in diverse areas."

"The leaders agreed on the immense potential that exists in trade and economic spheres and noted the success of joint collaboration between Indian and Turkmen companies, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector,” it added.



I thank the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for his telephone call this morning. Appreciate the sustained momentum in our bilateral partnership that is reflective of our shared historical and civilizational links. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 15, 2020

Read - PM Modi, President Kovind Dial Andhra, Telangana CMs Over Deluge; Assure Assistance

Read - President Kovind Accepts Credentials Of Switzerland, Malta, Botswana Envoys

President Kovind accepts credentials of envoys

President Ram Nath Kovind on October 14 accepted the credentials from the Ambassador/High Commissioners of Switzerland, Malta and Botswana. As per the official statement by the Rashtrapati Bhawan, those who presented their credentials included Ambassador of Switzerland Dr Ralf Heckner, High Commissioner of Malta Reuben Gauci and High Commissioner of Botswana Gilbert Shimane Mangole. President conveyed his good wishes to all the envoys and noted the “warm and friendly” relations that India shared with all three nations.

He noted that the bilateral ties with Switzerland, Malta, and Bostwana are “deeply rooted” in the shared vision of peace as well as prosperity. President Kovind also expressed his gratitude to all three governments for supporting India’s candidature for the non-permanent seat at the United Nations (UN) Security Council for the next term, that is, 2021-22.

The official statement said, “Speaking on the occasion, President Kovind conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointment. He noted that India has enjoyed warm and friendly relations with all the three countries and that our ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity."

"He also thanked their Governments for supporting India’s candidature for the non-permanent seat of UN Security Council for the term 2021-22,” it added.

President Kovind accepted credentials from Dr. Ralf Heckner, Ambassador of Switzerland; Mr. Reuben Gauci, High Commissioner of Malta; and Mr. Gilbert Shimane Mangole, High Commissioner of Botswana in a virtual ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan today



Details: https://t.co/md5T8KrSxT pic.twitter.com/cUlgQpRZHh — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 14, 2020

Read - COVID-19 Pandemic Has Underscored Need For Greater Global Cooperation: Prez Kovind

Read - President Kovind Condoles Demise Of Bihar Minister Vinod Kumar Singh

Image: PTI