PM Modi, President Kovind Dial Andhra, Telangana CMs Over Deluge; Assure Assistance

PM Modi

As heavy rains lash Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled the Chief Ministers of the two states on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

In a tweet, PM Modi said he spoke to Telangana's K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra's YS Jaganmohan Reddy and assured them of all possible help from the Centre to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind spoke to the Governor and CM of Telangana and expressed concern over the loss of lives and destruction caused by incessant rain in Hyderabad and other parts of the state.

Deluge in AP, Telangana

At least 15 people have died in Telangana following incessant rains that lashed several parts of the state, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. The state government has declared a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices, non- essential services within Outer Ring Road here in view of rains. People were advised to stay indoors for the next two days as more rains are expected in the state.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is bracing for more heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours as IMD Hyderabad has warned of thunderstorms along coastal regions in the state. The Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy wrote to senior district and police officials on Tuesday, urging them to be on "high alert".

