PM Modi, President Kovind Dial Andhra, Telangana CMs Over Deluge; Assure Assistance

As heavy rains lash Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled the Chief Ministers of the two states on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

In a tweet, PM Modi said he spoke to Telangana's K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra's YS Jaganmohan Reddy and assured them of all possible help from the Centre to deal with the situation.

Spoke to @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu and AP CM @ysjagan Garu regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall. Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue & relief work. My thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2020

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind spoke to the Governor and CM of Telangana and expressed concern over the loss of lives and destruction caused by incessant rain in Hyderabad and other parts of the state.

Spoke with the Governor of Telangana, @DrTamilisaiGuv and CM Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao and expressed concern over loss of lives & destruction caused by incessant rain in Hyderabad & parts of Telangana. In this hour of crisis, the nation stands united with the people of Telangana. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 14, 2020

Deluge in AP, Telangana

At least 15 people have died in Telangana following incessant rains that lashed several parts of the state, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. The state government has declared a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices, non- essential services within Outer Ring Road here in view of rains. People were advised to stay indoors for the next two days as more rains are expected in the state.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is bracing for more heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours as IMD Hyderabad has warned of thunderstorms along coastal regions in the state. The Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy wrote to senior district and police officials on Tuesday, urging them to be on "high alert".

