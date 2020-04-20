COVID-19: President Kovind Lauds 'sensitivity' & 'professionalism' Of Security Forces

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday expressed gratitude towards the armed forces and security personnel for their courage and determination amid this time of crisis. Taking to Twitter, the President stated that the police forces are ensuring lockdown with sensitivity and professionalism.

Furthermore, he added that the armed and paramilitary forces are securing the nation against cross-border terrorism.

Let us express gratitude to our police, armed forces and security personnel for their courage and determination. Internally, police forces are ensuring lockdown with sensitivity and professionalism. Armed and Paramilitary Forces are securing us against cross-border terrorism. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 20, 2020

This statement from the President comes when there is a rise in the attacks on healthcare workers and police personnel in the country.

Om Birla says COVID-19 Warriors Deserve Accolades

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that the 'coronavirus warriors' deserve accolades and support of all stakeholders in the nationwide fight to contain the spread of the virus. Birla said that health workers, sanitation personnel, security personnel and several other groups have been fighting the difficult battle selflessly for the sake of the nation, and urged people to extend support to these 'warriors'.

"India has been reasonably successful in its efforts to contain the spread of this virus and with the cooperation of the people the nation shall be able to defeat this disease," said Om Birla.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 17,265, including 14,175 active cases. While 543 deaths have been reported overall, around 2,547 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

