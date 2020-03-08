Women's Day: Prez Kovind Honours Centenarian Athlete With Nari Shakti Puraskar

On the occasion of International Women's Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday will give away the Nari Shakti Puraskar at a function in Rashtrapati Bhawan. The National Award is given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women empowerment, especially for vulnerable and marginalized women. The awardees are;

Arfa Jan from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar will be awarded for her role in the revival of dying crafts of the State. Bhudevi from Telangana will receive the award for helping women in tribal areas develop entrepreneurship

Furthermore, Centenarian athlete Man Kaur will be conferred the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar for 2019 on March 8 for her exceptional contribution towards women empowerment. Anshu Jamsenpa, first Indian woman mountaineer who climbed Mt. Everest twice in 5 days will also be awarded the honour.

The International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

President Ramnath Kovind extends wishes

President Ramnath Kovind on Sunday also extended his greetings and best wishes to women in India and across the globe. Taking to Twitter, the President urged everyone to ensure safety and respect for women.

On International Women's Day greetings and best wishes to women in India and across our planet. This day is an occasion to celebrate the untiring efforts and crucial role of women in building a better society, nation and world. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2020

He also called Women's Day an occasion to "celebrate the untiring efforts and crucial role of women in building a better society, nation, and world."

The theme for International Women’s Day this year is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”, according to the United Nations Women.

