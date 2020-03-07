International Women's Day Theme For 2020 'Each For Equal' Aims To Promote Gender Equality

March 8, marked as International Women’s Day is a universal event which honours and celebrates women. International Women’s Day is celebrated around the world with talks, rallies, art performances, marches, and much more. The International Women’s Day theme for the year 2020 is #EachForEqual.

ALSO READ | Women's Day 2020: Five Pocket-friendly Gift Ideas For Your Girlfriend

This Women’s Day theme 2020 focuses on how gender equality is not only a women’s issue but it has become an economic issue now. It draws attention to how gender equality is important for communities and economies to flourish. By celebrating this Women’s Day theme 2020, women aim at raising awareness about raising their voices against inequality in society with a view to bring about an impactful change, especially biases against them in the workforce, and achieving pay parity with their male colleagues.

ALSO READ | Women's T20 World Cup: India Women's Radha Yadav Wants Father To Stop Selling Vegetables

As per reports, the #EachForEqual theme is designed to be a movement that will extend beyond March 8 and will have a year-long run. The idea behind this theme is to galvanize and reinforce collective measures by organising talks and events that will urge everyone to play their part. Last year's theme of Women’s Day was #BalanceForBetter which aimed at encouraging gender balance in boardrooms, wealth, and media.

ALSO READ | Mitchell Starc To Fly Home For Supporting Wife Alyssa Healy In Women's T20 WC Final

Women’s day theme 2020 highlights six key areas and they are:

Women’s acing in technology

Equality for women athletes and congratulating them

Safety at the workplace for women to flourish

Motivating women to work on their own

Empowering women via health education

Increasing visibility for female creatives

ALSO READ| Womens Day 2019: Check Out The Top 10 Richest Women In Tech Today