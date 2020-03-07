Women's Day Wishes For Your Girlfriend On The Occasion Of International Women's Day 2020

International Women’s Day, earlier known as International Working Women’s Day is celebrated each year on March 8. The date marks the event when around 1,500 factory working women marched to their authorities and demanded better pay, voting rights, end of child labour, and shorter work hours. The movement took place in 1908 New York where about 129 women were reportedly killed as a fire broke out in the factory.
To commemorate these women, the day is celebrated as International Women’s Day. Here is a list of all the messages that you can send your girlfriend and express your gratitude for having her in your life. Here is a list of quotes to send your girlfriend on a special day and wish her a Happy Women’s Day.
ALSO READ: #SheInspiresUS: Govt Of India Shares Inspiring Stories Ahead Of Women's Day
ALSO READ: 'Thappad' Movie To Be Screened By United Nations Women India On Women's Day: Report
ALSO READ: From 'Thappad' To 'Queen', When Bollywood Championed Women Empowerment In Movies
ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor To Parineeti Chopra; Female Actors Who Brought Women Achievement To Screens