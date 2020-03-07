Women's Day Wishes For Your Girlfriend On The Occasion Of International Women's Day 2020

International Women’s Day, earlier known as International Working Women’s Day is celebrated each year on March 8. The date marks the event when around 1,500 factory working women marched to their authorities and demanded better pay, voting rights, end of child labour, and shorter work hours. The movement took place in 1908 New York where about 129 women were reportedly killed as a fire broke out in the factory.

To commemorate these women, the day is celebrated as International Women’s Day. Here is a list of all the messages that you can send your girlfriend and express your gratitude for having her in your life. Here is a list of quotes to send your girlfriend on a special day and wish her a Happy Women’s Day.

Women’s Day wishes to your girlfriend

I really feel proud when stand by you. Your beauty, grace and ability to win it all amaze me to the fullest. I am truly blessed to have you. Happy Women’s Day to you.



I am in awe each time I see you not only trying but also succeeding and failing, your strength is unparalleled. Happy Women’s Day to you, today and always.

The respect you more than I love you because you are an epitome of patience, love, dedication, and commitment. Happy Women’s Day, my love.



You have failed and risen like a phoenix. Your patience and you’re your quality of being unapologetically yourself is beyond compare. Happy Women’s Day.

You came into my life and changed it for the better. Each time you talk to me, I not only see a friend but a wise woman too. Happy Women’s Day.



Happy Women’s Day to the woman who did not only teach me to be strong, patient and love unconditionally but also showed me how to. May you get the best of everything, today and always.

