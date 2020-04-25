President Kovind Wishes The Country On Ramzan, Calls For Compassion And Kindness

President Ram Nath Kovind, on Friday, wished the country at the start of the holy month of Ramzan and called on the people to be kind to everyone, especially those in need. The President's address came after Prime Minister Modi wished the country and prayed for everyone's safety, well-being and prosperity. The two leaders also mentioned the coronavirus crisis in their speech and asked the people to collectively defeat the invisible enemy by taking all safety measures.

President Kovind's Message

Ramzan Mubarak to all.

May this pious month inspire us to be compassionate and kind towards others, especially those in need. On this occasion, let us resolve to defeat COVID-19 through our collective determination and discipline. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 24, 2020

In a tweet, President Kovind also hoped for the country to defeat coronavirus together through "collective determination and discipline." President Kovind tweeted his message in Hindi and Urdu as well.

سبھی کو رمضان مبارک ہو ۔ میری دعا ہے کہ یہ ماہ مقدس، ہمیں دوسروں کے تئیں حساس رہنے، بالخصوص ضرورت مند افراد کی مدد کرنے کی تحریک عطا کرے۔ آئیے اس موقعے پر ہم اپنے اجتماعی استقلال اور نظم و ضبط سے کووڈ 19 کو شکست دینے کا عزم کریں۔ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 24, 2020

Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Friday urged the Muslim community to follow the coronavirus lockdown strictly as the holy month of Ramzan is set to begin from April 24. Bukhari stated that if we follow the government instructions, the country will be able to eradicate COVID-19 soon. The Shahi Imam added that prayers have to be offered at homes and social distancing must be maintained.

Coronavirus crisis in India

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 718 and the number of cases climbed to 23,077 in the country on Friday, with 37 more deaths and 1,684 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 17,610 as 4,748 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said.

The country is currently in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 and will go on till May 3. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries.

