PM Modi Extends Ramzan Greetings, Hopes For 'decisive' Victory Against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes as the holy month of Ramazan commenced on Friday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he prays for everyone's safety, well-being and prosperity. He added that he hopes the country emerges victorious in the battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet.

Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2020

Leaders of the minority community across the country have urged fellow members to adhere to the lockdown rules strictly throughout the month. The community will not be able to offer congregational prayers in masjids throughout the holy month with the lockdown in place and restrictions over any religious gathering. Special arrangements have been made at several places across the country to ensure that the community gets enough fruits and vegetables as they fast throughout the holy month.

Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Friday urged the Muslim community to follow the Coronavirus lockdown strictly as the holy month of Ramzan is set to begin from April 24. Bukhari stated that if we follow the government instructions, the country will be able to eradicate COVID-19 soon. The Shahi Imam added that prayers have to be offered at homes and social distancing must be maintained.

Coronavirus crisis in India

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 718 and the number of cases climbed to 23,077 in the country on Friday, with 37 more deaths and 1,684 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 17,610 as 4,748 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said.

The country is currently in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 and will go on till May 3. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries.

