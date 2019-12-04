President Kovind Wishes Officers On 48th Navy Day: May You Ever Rule The Waters!

On Wednesday, on the occasion of National Navy Day, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted his wishes to all the officers of the Navy and thanked them for protecting our waters. He also tweeted how the nation was proud of the Naval forces in keeping our routes secured.

On Navy Day, my good wishes to all officers and men and women of the Indian Navy.



Nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies.



May you ever rule the waters. Jai Hind! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2019

Earlier this week, the Indian Navy held rehearsals for the operational demonstration to give public an opportunity to have a closer glimpse at the multifarious activities of the Navy and the challenges that naval personnel experience at sea. On the occasion of the 48th Navy Day, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh laid a wreath and paid homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. He also met the school students who were present there to pay homage to the martyrs. For the Navy Day Celebrations, a traditional Beating the Retreat ceremony is scheduled at the Plaza of Gateway of India later on Wednesday.

Various events on the occasion of Navy Day

During the days leading up to Navy Day, during Navy Week and the days prior to that, various events take place such as an open sea swimming competition, ships are open for visitors and school children, there is a veteran sailors lunch, performances by the Naval Symphonic Orchestra take place, an Indian Navy Inter School Quiz Competition happens, a Navy Half Marathon, as well as an air display for school children and the beating retreat and tattoo ceremonies.

Navy Day

India celebrates Navy Day on December 4 every year to celebrate Navy's role in 1971 Indo-Pakistan war when missile boats carried out a daring attack on Karachi harbour. It is also celebrated for the achievements and role of the naval force to the country. December 4 was chosen as on that day in 1971, during Operation Trident, the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar, killing hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel. On the day, those killed in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 are also remembered.

