Delhi Fire:President Ram Nath Kovind Expresses Grief, Wishes Quick Recovery To The Injured

General News

President Kovind on Sunday took to Twitter and expressed sadness over the horrific fire at the Anaj Mandi in Delhi. He also wished recovery to the injured

President

Nearly forty-three people died when a fire that broke out at a luggage manufacturing factory in a crowded area near central Delhi. Most of the people who died included labourers who were sleeping inside the factory at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road when the fire broke out around 5 am. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed his grief on the tragic fire.Taking to his official Twitter handle, the President wished early recovery to the injured and offered prayers to the affected families.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his official Twitter handle and described the fire at the Anaz Mandi to be horrific. He also informed about the authorities providing possible assistance at the site of the tragedy. 

READ | Delhi Fire: PM Modi describes the incident as 'horrific', wishes a quick recovery to injured

Cause of fire not known yet

The cause of the fire is not known, officials said, adding that over 50 people were inside the factory when the fire broke out. Thirty fire trucks are at the site and have taken the situation under control. The fire is suspected to have started at the workshop of the bag manufacturing factory. Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service said, "Till now we have rescued more than 50 people, most of them were affected due to smoke." Speaking to media, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said, "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles, and other materials were kept."

READ | Fire breaks out in Delhi's Anaj Mandi, more than 50 rescued, at least 32 dead

READ | Delhi Fire: Amit Shah expresses grief, assures all possible assistance

 

