Delhi Fire: PM Modi Describes Incident As 'horrific', Wishes Quick Recovery To Injured

At least forty-three people were killed when a fire broke out at a luggage manufacturing factory in a crowded area near central Delhi. Most of the people who died were labourers who were sleeping at the factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road when the fire broke out at 5 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the incident as "horrific" and prayed for the family of those killed in the fire. He also said that the authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy.

'Action will be taken against whoever is responsible for it'

Imran Hussain, a minister in Arvind Kejriwal's government, promised that action will be taken against those responsible. "It is a tragic incident. An investigation will be conducted and action will be taken against whoever is responsible for it," Hussain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah has prayed for the early recovery of the injured and has instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on an urgent basis.

Cause of fire not known yet

The cause of the fire is not known, officials said, adding that over 50 people were inside the factory when the fire broke out. Thirty fire trucks are at the site and have taken the situation under control. The fire is suspected to have started at the workshop of the bag manufacturing factory. Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service said, "Till now we have rescued more than 50 people, most of them were affected due to smoke." Speaking to media, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said, "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept."

