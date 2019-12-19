The Debate
President Ram Nath Kovind Wishes Goans On 58th Liberation Day

General News

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday took to Twitter and wished the citizens of Goa on their Liberation Day and saluted the contribution of the Indian forces

Updated On:
President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday morning took to Twitter and wished the citizens of Goa on their Liberation Day and saluted the contribution of the Indian armed forces' in the revolution. He also paid "homage" to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to free Goa from the colonial rule. Lastly, he also wished the people of Goa a bright and prosperous future.

Goa Liberation Day

December 19, 1961, was the day when the  Indian Armed Forces liberated Goa from the Portuguese and the deposed Governor-General of Portugal in India, Manuel Antonio Vassalo E-Silva. The Portuguese Governor-General surrendered to the then Chief of Army Staff general Pran Nath Thapar on this day. The Goa Liberation Movement was conducted both inside and outside Goa and was characterised by a range of tactics including nonviolent demonstrations, revolutionary methods and diplomatic efforts to free the state from Portuguese rule.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant greets Goans

Goa Congress wishes Goans on Liberation Day

Published:
