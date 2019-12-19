President Ram Nath Kovind Wishes Goans On 58th Liberation Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday morning took to Twitter and wished the citizens of Goa on their Liberation Day and saluted the contribution of the Indian armed forces' in the revolution. He also paid "homage" to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to free Goa from the colonial rule. Lastly, he also wished the people of Goa a bright and prosperous future.

On Goa Liberation Day, we pay homage to the martyrs who gave their all in the struggle to free Goa from colonial rule.



We salute the valiant efforts of the Indian Armed Forces.



My best wishes to the people of this beautiful state for a bright and prosperous future. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 19, 2019

Read: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant To Allot Portfolios Held By Him To His Cabinet Colleagues Post Lifting Of The Model Code Of Conduct

Goa Liberation Day

December 19, 1961, was the day when the Indian Armed Forces liberated Goa from the Portuguese and the deposed Governor-General of Portugal in India, Manuel Antonio Vassalo E-Silva. The Portuguese Governor-General surrendered to the then Chief of Army Staff general Pran Nath Thapar on this day. The Goa Liberation Movement was conducted both inside and outside Goa and was characterised by a range of tactics including nonviolent demonstrations, revolutionary methods and diplomatic efforts to free the state from Portuguese rule.

Read: Union Minister Smriti Irani And Goa CM Pramod Sawant Visit Amethi Villages Adopted By Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Pramod Sawant greets Goans

संगळ्यांक गोंय मुक्तीदिना निमतान मना काळजातल्यान खुशालभरीत परबी!



Warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of #GoaLiberationDay. pic.twitter.com/aLJEd3N1cp — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) December 19, 2019

Read: Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi Protest In Front Of Gandhi Statue In Parliament Over Karnataka & Goa Developments, Raise 'Save Democracy' Banner

Goa Congress wishes Goans on Liberation Day

Warm greetings to the people of Goa on our liberation day.



Let us take a pledge to protect & preserve the secular values, cultural heritage & communal harmony of Goa.#GoaLiberationDay pic.twitter.com/FT6c06D5Lg — Goa Congress (@INCGoa) December 19, 2019

Read: PM Modi Extends Best Wishes To Newly-appointed Goa CM Pramod Sawant And His Team, Says 'journey Begins To Fulfil Dreams Of People'